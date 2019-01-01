GRACE, Idaho — An young Chubbuck man is dead following a drowning near the flume on the Last Chance Canal near Grace over the weekend.

According to police, the victim, 18-year-old Mason S. Romanelli of Chubbuck, had been “shooting the flume” with friends at around 6 p.m Saturday.

A flume is a man-made water channel on top of bridge, which in this particular case, carries water over the Bear River. “Shooting the flume” refers to traversing through the tunnel across the bridge.

The release says the friends were in the process of walking back across the flume, when Mason decided he did not want to walk back on top of the flume as he was concerned about the height of it.

They decided to walk down the far bank and swim back across.

Mason was on his friend’s back as they attempted to swim back as he was concerned about making it by himself. As the two got away from shore, they sunk and Mason went under the water.

His friend immediately swam to shore to retrieve a tree branch to assist Mason. He did not resurface and his friends frantically searched for him as emergency responders were en route.

An initial search by Emergency responders and volunteers was unsuccessful. But, search and rescue teams were able to recover the body of Mason Romanelli by 2 p.m. Sunday.