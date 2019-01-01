OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got quite a surprise on Monday, when he initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver, or someone in need of medical attention. UHP Trooper Rick Morgan was surprised to find the driver behind the wheel, who had been swerving so badly, was a 5-year-old boy.

The Utah Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the “young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15.”

Trooper Morgan said the boy did not respond to his lights but pulled over when he hit his siren on Interstate 15. When the window came down Morgan said it was pretty clear that it was “a very underaged driver.”

According to a UHP tweet, the boy’s story was that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself.

The boy’s parents were contacted and they came and took custody of their son and the vehicle.