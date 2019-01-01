YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Access to the southern half of Yellowstone National Park will resume Monday by way of Wyoming.

Park officials are also talking with Montana officials about reopening the rest of the park following a seven-week closure because of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Cam Sholly announced the partial reopening Wednesday as several national parks begin or prepare to open at President Donald Trump’s urging.

Complicating Yellowstone’s reopening, Wyoming recently lifted a 14-day self-quarantine order for out-of-state visitors on nonessential business, but one remains in place in Montana.

Sholly nonetheless describes Yellowstone’s approach as a good way to prepare for social distancing.