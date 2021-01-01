YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK (AP) — Federal officials have announced the first grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park this year after a pilot spotted the bear from above on Saturday.

Park officials said in a statement on Tuesday that the pilot, who was assisting with wildlife studies at the time, said the bear was interacting with wolves at a carcass around the northern end of the park.

Officials say the sighting is the first of the year, though tracks have been spotted several times over the past two weeks.

Last year, biologists reported the first sighting on March 7 near Grand Prismatic Spring.