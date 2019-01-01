YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The northern half of Yellowstone National Park remains closed due to the coronavirus but Memorial Day weekend traffic in the park’s southern half was similar to last year.

Yellowstone has been open since May 18 through its two Wyoming entrances. Yellowstone’s other three gates in Montana remain closed to park tourists and will open no sooner than Monday.

A snowstorm forced the Wyoming entrances to close Saturday. After that, park officials say Memorial Day weekend traffic for those gates was similar to last year.

Almost 4,700 vehicles entered through the two Wyoming gates Sunday and Monday, compared to about 4,800 on those days last year.