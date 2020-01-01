YELLOWSTONE | GRAND TETON (AP) — Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park reported their highest ever number of visitors for October.

The Billings Gazette reported Tuesday that Yellowstone hosted more than 360,000 paying guests, up 110% from the same month in 2019.

Its previous record for tourists in October was in 2015, when just over 252,000 people visited the nearly 3,500 square-mile national park.

Grand Teton, Yellowstone’s neighbor to the south, reported more than 351,000 visitors in October, a figure up 88% year-over-year. The park’s previous record number of tourists during the month of October was in 2018, when the park saw more than 207,000 visitors.

Source: The Billings Gazette