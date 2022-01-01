MAMMOTH SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park is postponing the opening of a renovated road at its north entrance as it continues to repair damage from historic flooding in June. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the opening will be delayed by two weeks. Citing a park news release, the newspaper said officials are ensuring guardrails are properly installed for traffic safety. After floods destroyed parts of the road, authorities paved and expanded an old, dirt stagecoach route to reconnect the north entrance in Gardiner, Montana, to Mammoth Hot Springs inside the park. It will open Nov. 1. as a short-term solution while the main road is reconstructed.