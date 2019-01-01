BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Biologists have recorded a grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park, marking the first of the year in the park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that biologists saw the bear Saturday near Grand Prismatic Spring, a hot spring in northwestern Wyoming.

Park officials say the sighting came one day before the first sighting of 2019. Biologist Kerry Gunther says park visitors should be cautious around bears as they will be hungry and could act aggressively when feeding.

Officials recommend visitors travel in groups and carry bear spray as a precaution.

Source: Bozeman Daily Chronicle