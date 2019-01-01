CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.8% in October to 3.7% in November.

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported the new figures Monday. The department says Wyoming’s unemployment rate for November 2019 was lower than its November 2018 level of 4.1%.

The state says seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents increased from October to November, rising by an estimated 1,309 individuals.

The report says that from November 2018 to November 2019, unemployment rates fell in 17 counties, rose in three counties and remained unchanged in three counties.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle