Wyoming’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 94, as of March 30th. Over 1,800 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.

The state has reported no deaths related to COVID-19 in Wyoming. There have been 24 cases reported recovered.

You can take a look at the cases by county below:

Albany: 1

Campbell: 1

Carbon: 3

Converse: 1

Fremont: 24

Goshen: 1

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 20

Natrona: 10

Park: 1

Sheridan: 8

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 1

Teton: 16

Washakie: 1

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.