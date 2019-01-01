Wyoming’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 162, as of April 3rd. Over 2,800 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.

Uinta County was notified of its first laboratory confirmed case of coronavirus, on April 1st. The patient has been isolated in their home, and is recovering well. Testing was performed in Evanston.

The state has reported no deaths related to COVID-19 in Wyoming. There have been 37 cases reported recovered.

You can take a look at the cases by county below:

Albany: 4

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 3

Converse: 3

Fremont: 27

Goshen: 2

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 37

Lincoln: 1

Natrona: 21

Park: 1

Sheridan: 10

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 32

Uinta: 1

Washakie: 2

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.