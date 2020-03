Wyoming’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 23, as of Saturday, March 21st. A total of 461 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.

You can take a look at the cases by county below:

Campbell: 1

Carbon: 1

Fremont: 9

Laramie: 4

Natrona: 1

Park: 1

Sheridan: 4

Teton: 2

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.