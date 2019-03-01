CHEYENNE, Wyo. By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming’s governor and top public health officer are speaking out firmly in support of wearing face masks in public amid accelerating spread of the coronavirus and doubt among some that masks are necessary.

Gov. Mark Gordon said at a news conference Wednesday it’s important to be “conscientious to one another” and that “there is no constitutional right to go infect somebody else.”

Gordon had a face mask hanging around his neck during the news conference. The governor blamed a “casual attitude” about mask-wearing and social-distancing for Wyoming’s growing number of cases and his recent decisions to extend health orders affecting public gatherings through July.