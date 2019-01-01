CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming’s governor is taking public comment on a proposed executive order aimed at protecting migration corridors used by mule deer and antelope.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s proposal says Wyoming is home to the world’s longest intact mule deer and pronghorn antelope migration corridors, and that they are essential to maintaining wildlife populations.

His proposal would designate three existing corridors, establish a process for designating others and call on government agencies to protect the annual movement of the animals and try to minimize disturbances to the corridors.

The order would not apply to privately owned land and existing rights and permits would be recognized.

___

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune