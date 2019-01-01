As of April 15th, at 9:33 a.m., Wyoming’s total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 288. There are currently 105 probable (but not yet confirmed) cases of COVID-19 in the state. Over 6,100 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.
There have been 176 cases reported recovered. Wyoming has recorded 2 COVID-19 related fatalities.
You can take a look at the cases by county below. Numbers in parentheses ( ) are probable (not yet confirmed) cases:
Albany: 5
Big Horn: 1 (1)
Campbell: 13 (4)
Carbon: 4
Converse: 8 (6)
Crook: 4
Fremont: 42 (8)
Goshen: 3 (1)
Hot Springs: 1
Johnson: 11 (3)
Laramie: 64 (26)
Lincoln: 5 (4)
Natrona: 34 (10)
Niobrara: 1 (1)
Park: 1
Sheridan: 12 (4)
Sublette: 1 (2)
Sweetwater: 10 (4)
Teton: 59 (28)
Uinta: 4
Washakie: 5 (3)
For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.