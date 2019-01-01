As of April 14th, at 3:00 p.m., Wyoming’s total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 282. There are currently 101 probable (but not yet confirmed) cases of COVID-19 in the state. Over 6,100 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.
There have been 164 cases reported recovered. Wyoming recorded its first COVID-19 related fatality yesterday.
You can take a look at the cases by county below. Numbers in parentheses ( ) are probable (not yet confirmed) cases:
Albany: 5
Big Horn: 1 (1)
Campbell: 13 (4)
Carbon: 4
Converse: 8 (6)
Crook: 3
Fremont: 42 (7)
Goshen: 3 (1)
Hot Springs: 1
Johnson: 11 (3)
Laramie: 62 (25)
Lincoln: 5 (4)
Natrona: 34 (10)
Niobrara: 1 (1)
Park: 1
Sheridan: 12 (4)
Sublette: 1 (2)
Sweetwater: 9 (4)
Teton: 57 (26)
Uinta: 4
Washakie: 5 (3)
For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.