As of April 13th, at 12:19 p.m., Wyoming’s total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 275. There are currently 98 probable (but not yet confirmed) cases of COVID-19 in the state. Over 5,900 tests for the virus have been conducted by state, federal and commercial labs.

There have been 140 cases reported recovered. Wyoming recorded its first COVID-19 related fatality today, identified as a hospitalized Johnson County man, with health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications.

You can take a look at the cases by county below. Numbers in parentheses ( ) are probable (not yet confirmed) cases:

Albany: 5

Big Horn: 1 (1)

Campbell: 11 (4)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 8 (5)

Crook: 3

Fremont: 41 (7)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11 (2)

Laramie: 60 (26)

Lincoln: 5 (4)

Natrona: 33 (8)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Sheridan: 12 (3)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 9 (4)

Teton: 56 (26)

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5 (3)

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.