WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says a Teton County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases has died.

The newly confirmed death involves an older man hospitalized in another state who had existing conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. There have now been 7 reported deaths, 326 lab-confirmed cases and 121 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:

· Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home much as possible.

· Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

· Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

· Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.