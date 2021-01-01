LAS VEGAS, NV. (UW) – For the time in program history, the Wyoming Cowgirls have won a postseason conference tournament as the seventh-seeded Cowgirls culminated their incredible Mountain West Tournament run by defeating No. 4 seed Fresno State, 59-56 in an all-time classic. The win gives Wyoming the Mountain West’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which will be the Cowgirls second trip the NCAAs in program history. Wyoming last made the “Big Dance” back in 2008 where it lost to Pittsburgh.

Alba Sanchez Ramos’ blocked shot of MW Player of the Year Haley Cavinder with one second remaining secured the victory for the Cowgirls. Sanchez Ramos’ final line was eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and that game-sealing block.

“I’m out of words right now,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson.

“The effort that they put into this and the way they’ve played during this stretch, it speaks so highly of them. Who they are and what they’ve become, the toughness that this team has shown and that they play with, it’s a credit to them.”

“I’m happy for all of our fans, I’m happy for Tom (Burman), all of our administration and obviously the school and all of our fans. I’m just excited for everybody,” continued Mattinson.