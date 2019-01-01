CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Health officials say a woman infected with Wyoming’s first known case of the coronavirus has been improving while staying in voluntary isolation at home.

Dr. John Addlesperger at Sheridan Memorial Hospital says the woman has “fairly mild to moderate symptoms.” The woman from Sheridan County in northwest Wyoming recently traveled both inside and outside the state but kept within in the U.S.

She tested positive for the COVID-19 virus late Wednesday.

Officials have identified people who’ve come in close contact with the woman and say they’ve been cooperative and willing to stay at home.