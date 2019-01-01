JACKSON, Wyo. | By LAUREN TERUYA (AP) — A Wyoming woman has turned her experience in salvaging food discarded at grocery stores into a program to feed people in need.

Ali Milburn says she used to rummage through grocery store dumpsters in Jackson search of food.

Milburn tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide she often found food that had few if any flaws and was “totally edible.” The experience inspired Milburn to establish Hole Food Rescue.

The 7-year-old nonprofit distributes discarded grocery store food to local residents.

Milburn is now a regional director of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and says the coronavirus pandemic has meant new challenges for her nonprofit.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide