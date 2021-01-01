Wyoming woman goes live with music after back struggle

CHEYENNE, WYO. | By NIKKI KOTTMANN (AP) — A Wyoming woman has expanded her talent in music to include live performances.

Twenty-three-year-old Jonni Marie Wiltse, of Cheyenne, got more interested in music after a back injury ended her career as a competitive gymnast.

Wiltse tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she fell in love with indie folk music, especially artists such as The Head and the Heart and Fleet Foxes.

After a stint in modeling, Wiltse returned to Cheyenne and underwent back surgery.

She explored her skills with the ukulele and piano and now plays regularly during open mic night at a bar in Cheyenne.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle