JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming officials are trying to drive off dozens of salt-loving mountain goats that come down from the slopes to lick up the salt-and-sand mixture that’s spread over an icy highway for vehicle safety.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that at least three goats were hit and killed by motorists over a five-day span in October and November near the tip of the Snake River Canyon south of Jackson.

A Wyoming Game and Fish wildlife biologist says there have been fewer collisions since he and Highway Patrol officials have been regularly driving the animals off U.S. Highways 26 and 89.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide