CASPER, WYO. (AP) — A new report says Wyoming played a significant part in helping the country increase its wind energy production by nearly doubling capacity in 2020.

The Star-Tribune reported Wyoming installed 1,123 megawatts of wind power, ranking second nationwide behind Texas in new wind capacity added in last year’s fourth quarter.

A quarterly report compiled by the American Clean Power Association says the U.S. installed 16,913 megawatts of new wind power capacity last year, which was an 85% increase compared to 2019.

A significant portion of the development was led by Wyoming’s largest utility, Rocky Mountain Power.

