CASPER, WYO. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Health has warned residents about phone scammers who are promising quicker access to a coronavirus vaccine in exchange for personal information.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday that the health department reiterated that all coronavirus vaccines are free and recipients will not be asked for their health insurance information or Social Security number over the phone.

Insurance is not needed to receive a vaccine.

At the most county health departments may ask for a person’s insurance or Medicare information.

The state is currently in Phase 1B of its vaccine tier system, which includes residents 65 and older, people with certain pre-existing conditions and some front-line workers.

