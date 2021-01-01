CHEYENNE, WYO. – The Wyoming Virtual Library, a service provided by public libraries across the state as well as by the Wyoming State Library, recently marked its one millionth checkout of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines, comic books and graphic novels. The one millionth checkout was Elizabeth Gilbert’s City of Girls.

The Wyoming Virtual Library currently includes more than 22 library systems around the state. By July, every Wyoming public and community college, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming State Library will all be part of this consortium. Member libraries provide their patrons with 24/7 access to e-books, e-audiobooks and more through OverDrive.

“Many Wyoming libraries have been with OverDrive for a long time,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian. “We’re glad to see that soon, patrons from every public and academic library will have access to the tens of thousands of downloadable titles available.”

The Wyoming Virtual Library started in 2011 with the libraries in Niobrara, Platte and Natrona counties. Throughout the years other county libraries joined, creating a strong consortium of digital holdings. Since the Virtual Library’s beginnings, more and more library patrons have discovered and are using digital checkouts. The collection began with 21,000 items at the end of the first year and has grown to more than 68,000 now, while checkouts have increased from just under 11,000 the first year to more than 250,000 in the last 10 months.

Wyoming Virtual Library offerings include bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every genre, ranging from mystery and romance to cookbooks and travel guides, tech and business guides, young adult and children’s titles and more. The library also offers Kids, Teens and Magazines e-Reading Rooms — dedicated digital spaces with all searches filtered to fit the selected theme, format or age level.

Wyoming residents can download reading from the Wyoming Virtual Library anytime, anywhere with their library card and PIN. Visit the library at virtuallibrary.overdrive.com to explore the collection, download the award-winning Libby app and open up a world of reading. For assistance using the Wyoming Virtual Library, contact your local public library.