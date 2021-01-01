CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Authorities in Wyoming have launched an investigation after a virtual Black history event hosted by the University of Wyoming’s Black Studies Center was interrupted with racist slurs and pornographic images.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the university hosted a panel discussion Monday on Zoom about the film “Black Wall Street: Before they Die!” which according to the event description “explores the death of Black Wall Street from the survivors’ point of view.”

The university said about 30 minutes into the discussion, a pornographic image and a racial slur appeared on the screen followed by a voice.

The University of Wyoming has said it is working with law enforcement to determine those responsible.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune