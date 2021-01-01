Wyoming unemployment rate nudged up in February after drop

Wyoming unemployment rate nudged up in February after drop

CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate ticked up in February. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the February rate was 5.3%, up from 5.1% in January and 5.2% in December.

The increase ended a downward trend in unemployment that followed the easing of coronavirus public health orders.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate reached 8.5% last May but fell over the summer, reaching 5.4% in October. Still, Wyoming’s rate this past February was nearly 1 point lower than the U.S. average.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming had about 15,000 fewer jobs than it did a year earlier. Natrona County in February had Wyoming’s highest unemployment, 8.9%.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune