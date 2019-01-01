Wyoming unemployment more than doubled to 9.2% in April

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 9.2% in April amid an energy-market downturn and measures to control the coronavirus. Wyoming’s unemployment was 3.8% in March.

State officials first ordered the shutdown of businesses and schools and restricted public gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus in mid-March.

A sharp drop in oil prices due to the coronavirus and an international price war also took a toll on Wyoming’s economy.

Non-farm payroll employment in Wyoming in April fell by 26,000 to 263,000.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming’s unemployment rate was nonetheless fifth-lowest in the U.S. in April.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune