FORT WASHAKIE, Wyo. (AP) — Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana are pressing their case ahead of a possible vote on Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation.

The Eastern Shoshone could vote on the issue Saturday during a meeting of the tribe’s General Council.

The Northern Arapaho share the reservation with the Eastern Shoshone and also are looking into legalization. Advocates say legal medical marijuana and industrial hemp could diversify the reservation’s economy.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports marijuana remains illegal under Wyoming and federal law but federal prosecutors since 2014 haven’t interfered with states or tribes that have legalized marijuana.