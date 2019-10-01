RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Tribal leaders in Wyoming have declared a state of emergency over the use of methamphetamine amid fears increasing drug use could threaten the tribe and its younger generations.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the Northern Arapaho Tribe of Wyoming has called for the tribe to establish a task force that would recommend ways to combat meth use and distribution.

Leaders say better coordination is needed to stop a problem that is affecting those struggling with addition and their families and also overwhelming tribal department budgets and employees.

The Northern Arapaho Business Council unanimously approved the resolution to locate and use all available resources to prioritize efforts. The U.S. attorney’s office in Wyoming has also announced that it will support any efforts set by tribal leaders to stop the worsening methamphetamine crisis.

The tribe plans to form a task force following a Feb. 25.