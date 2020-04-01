CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming corrections officials plan to test all inmates and employees for the coronavirus.

Wyoming and Hawaii are the only states that haven’t reported cases of COVID-19 among their inmate populations.

Corrections Department Director Bob Lampert said Wednesday he wants to confirm that’s indeed the case in Wyoming. The testing will begin Monday at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, followed by the Women’s Center in Lusk, the Honor Camp in Newcastle and the state maximum- and medium-security prisons in Rawlins and Torrington.

Regular surveillance testing will continue after every inmate is tested by the end of August.