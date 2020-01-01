Wyoming to require masks in new round of COVID-19 measures

Wyoming to require masks in new round of COVID-19 measures

CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming will require face coverings, reduce bar and restaurant hours and further limit gathering sizes in response to this fall’s surge in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced the changes Monday. They take effect Wednesday and will remain in place until at least Jan. 8.

Gordon says in a release too many people have died and science tells us limiting gathering sizes and using face coverings help slow the virus.

Under the new public health orders, most bars and restaurants must close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. No more than 10 people may gather without keeping at least 6 feet apart, down from the present limit of 25.