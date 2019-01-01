Wyoming teen gets up to 20 years for bringing guns to school

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Wyoming teenager to up to 20 years in prison for bringing firearms and ammunition to his school in 2018 after he said he was upset following his biological father’s death.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Dale Warner, brought two handguns and ammunition to Sage Valley Junior High in Gillette, where he was an eighth-grade student. The weapons were peacefully taken away.

Prosecutors say Warner, now 15, was initially charged as an adult but accepted a plea deal in January.

The boy’s adopted father said his son needed to be held accountable but argued teenagers who committed similar crimes were not punished as severely.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune