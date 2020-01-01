LARAMIE, WYO. (AP) — A high school teacher in Wyoming has received a national award for supporting students during the pandemic who struggle with attention and learning.

The Laramie Boomerang reported that the National Center for Learning Disabilities awarded the Everyday Champion Award to Whiting High School special education teacher Truman Solverud for giving extra effort to help students navigate remote learning.

Whiting High School Principal Scott Shoop nominated Solverud for the award.

Everyday Champion Award winners were named in three categories: educators, school administrators and parents/caregivers. The award comes with a $5,000 prize.

Source: Laramie Boomerang