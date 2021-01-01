CHEYENNE, WYO. – The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order of disbarment to Green River attorney Danielle M. Mathey.

The disbarment stemmed from Mathey’s conduct in representing several clients in matters in which Mathey lied to clients about the status of their cases, fabricated court documents and mishandled trust account funds belonging to the client as well as failing to respond to inquiries by the Wyoming State Bar’s Office of Bar Counsel regarding her conduct.

Mathey admitted that her conduct violated Rules of Professional Conduct regarding diligence, candor in communications with clients, safeguarding of client funds held in trust, commission of criminal acts, dishonest conduct, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and failure to cooperate with disciplinary investigations.

In approving the stipulation of Mathey and Bar Counsel for disbarment as the appropriate sanction for Mathey’s conduct, the Court ordered Mathey to pay administrative fees in the amount of $1,500.00 and costs of $100.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.