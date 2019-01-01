Wyoming suicide rate in 2018 was second-highest in nation

Wyoming suicide rate in 2018 was second-highest in nation

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A new report says Wyoming had the second-highest suicide rate in the United States in 2018.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported an American Association of Suicidology study released earlier this month found 25.4 out of every 100,000 Wyoming residents took their own lives in 2018.

The figure fell from 2017 when Wyoming had more than 27 people per 100,000 people who died by suicide.

Wyoming’s age group with the highest rate of suicide was between 20 and 24 years old. The 2018 national suicide rate was 14.8 per 100,000 people.

New Mexico had the highest rate with 25.6 that year.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune