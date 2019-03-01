RIVERTON , Wyo. (AP) – A Wyoming high school says two students have been disciplined for arriving at school wearing white hoods and robes.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the two Riverton High School students entered the school wearing the clothing Wednesday.

An online image shows the students wearing the clothing while walking through the doors of the school 120 miles west of Casper.

Fremont County School District No. 25 Superintendent Terry Snyder says the students’ outfits were immediately recognized and determined to be offensive by staff.

White robes and hoods are associated with the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacy organization.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune