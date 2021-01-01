CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s state superintendent of public instruction resigned on Sunday to become the head of Virginia’s public school system. Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has named Wyoming State Superintendent Jillian Balow to replace Rosa Atkins, who has been Virginia’s acting state superintendent since James Lane’s resignation in late December. Balow and Youngkin are both Republicans. Both have spoken against critical race theory, a way of thinking about U.S. history through the lens of racism. Balow is a past president of the Council of Chief State School Officers. She was elected Wyoming’s state superintendent in 2014 with 61% of the vote and was unopposed for re-election in 2018.