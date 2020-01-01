CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — A Wyoming state legislator has apologized after posting a racist tweet about the state’s first Black sheriff. Republican state Rep. Cyrus Western replied on social media Monday to an article about Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans’ appointment with a racially offensive movie clip.

Western said he has since called Appelhans to apologize.

The state representative deleted his tweet after criticism mounted and said his post was intended to be a reference to the film Blazing Saddles and not meant to disparage the state’s first Black sheriff.

In the film, a former slave serves as the sheriff of an all-white town.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune