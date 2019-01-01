CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s museums contain unique historical resources, and the Wyoming State Library (WSL) is working to make those collections accessible to the world online in the Digital Public Library of America, thanks to a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

Earlier this year, the State Library received the $14,850 grant to purchase software upgrades and support hosting fees enabling up to 11 museums to join the DPLA, a free portal that allows visitors to discover nearly 39 million unique items and go directly to the digital collections held at the home institution. The Wyoming Community Foundation made the grant through the Carol McMurry Library Endowment.

The initial group of museums that chose to participate include the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the Rock Springs Historical Museum, The Brinton Museum, and the Historic Bishop Home. The project goal is to bring thousands of digitized items online as a resource for Wyoming library staff and patrons, as well as students, teachers, researchers, and history buffs everywhere.

“It’s an exciting project,” said Susan Mark, WSL Outreach Librarian. “The museums have been great partners and we’re happy to see their exhibits brought to a wider audience.”

The Wyoming State Library, in partnership with the Colorado State Library, is part of the Plains to Peaks Collective in DPLA. The WSL uses federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to support the ability of all Wyoming institutions to add their materials to this DPLA Hub.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with donors to support the charitable causes they care most about. In 2019 the Wyoming Community Foundation granted over $11 million to charitable causes across the state.