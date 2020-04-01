Wyoming state lawmaker had COVID-19 when he died, son says

Wyoming state lawmaker had COVID-19 when he died, son says

GILLETTE, WYO. (AP) — The son of a Wyoming state representative who opposed COVID-19 public restrictions says his father was positive for the coronavirus when he died.

The Gillette News Record reports Roy Edwards, 66, died Nov. 2 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after being hospitalized for more than a week with an undisclosed illness.

Mitch Edwards says his father was initially told he had a sinus inflammation and did not need to be tested for COVID-19.

Edwards continued to oppose public restrictions resulting from the pandemic during his recent campaign to retain his House seat.

He was reelected the day after he died.

_____

Source: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record