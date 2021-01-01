CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming is typically seen as a flyover state in the world of business startups but that’s not due to not enough entrepreneurs with big ideas.

Microsoft Wyoming TechSpark Manager Dennis Ellis says that’s where gener8tor comes in. Gener8tor is a business startup accelerator. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports gener8tor’s gBETA startup pre-accelerator program kicked off in Wyoming last fall.

Five businesses took part in an intensive, seven-week seminar on how to build and connect with investors and resources to reach the next level. The businesses range from tech operations to companies pitching solutions to a common problem, such as climate change.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle