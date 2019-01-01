CASPER, WYO. (AP) — A proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow cities and towns to take on more debt for sewer projects will be on the ballot in Wyoming on Tuesday.

Currently the state constitution limits municipal debt to 4% of the value of taxable property within the municipality. Water systems are exempt.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports an exception for sewage systems allows an additional 4% debt to be incurred.

The Wyoming Legislature voted in favor of the constitutional amendment in 2019. If approved by voters, the change would allow the Legislature to write a law setting the debt limit for municipal sewer projects.

_____

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune