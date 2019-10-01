Wyoming school district votes to sue Juul Labs over vaping

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A school district in Wyoming has voted to sue a manufacturer of vaping products.

Natrona County School District officials estimate about 60% of their high school students vape regularly.

K2 Radio reports the school district has had significant disciplinary issues as a result. The school board voted Monday to sue Juul Labs, a top manufacturer of vaping products.

School board member Dave Applegate says there’s enough information to show that vaping is a “severe problem” in the school district serving Casper and nearby areas.

Juul Labs said Tuesday it is working with public health officials and others to reduce underage use of its products.

