CHEYENNE, WYO. | Press Release, WY SBDC – Wyoming small businesses can now sell their products on a new, no-fee e-commerce marketplace.

As part of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network’s expanding services through the CARES Act Recovery Assistance program, the Wyoming SBDC Network, based at the University of Wyoming, partnered with Member Marketplace Inc. to launch shopwyoming.com, a one-stop, e-commerce site for Wyoming entrepreneurs. This site allows customers to shop and check out from multiple Wyoming-grown businesses at once, and gives retailers the opportunity to reach new and existing local and national customers through one unique, state-centric platform.

“Customers are interested in buying local and supporting their communities but, oftentimes, it can be time-consuming to visit multiple stores to find what they’re looking for,” says Jill Kline, state director of the Wyoming SBDC Network. “A key component of this platform is that local small businesses can all sell on one website, which provides an incredible convenience and a variety of product offerings for shoppers to choose from, then buy with just one checkout.”

There is no cost to become a retailer on the Shop Wyoming platform. A business just needs to become a Wyoming SBDC Network client, fill out the Shop Wyoming application, and meet with an adviser to discuss training and implementation opportunities.

Businesses have already started adding products to the site. Shoppers should check back frequently as more businesses add products and join the Shop Wyoming business directory. If businesses are interested in adding items for sale, they are encouraged to email or call their Wyoming SBDC Network advisers by going to www.wyomingsbdc.org/contact.

For more information, visit the website at www.shopwyoming.com.