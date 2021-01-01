JACKSON, WYO. | By MIKE KOSHMRL (AP) — University of Wyoming-based researcher Matt Kauffman has led efforts to map wildlife migrations in the western U.S. for years. Now he’s working with researchers overseas to map wildlife migrations elsewhere in the world.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Kauffman and dozens of other scientists and conservationists have launched the Global Initiative on Ungulate Migration. They are mapping the seasonal movements from animals ranging from Mongolian gazelles to Norwegian reindeer.

The web of hundreds of routes will then be documented as a migration atlas. The team has outlined their strategy in a paper in the journal Science.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide