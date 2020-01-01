CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Health officials in Wyoming have reported an increase of 742 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Sunday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Wyoming Eagle Tribune reported that there were 24,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday compared to the 23,567 cases reported Saturday. Health officials say Natrona County, which includes Casper, reported the highest number of newly reported cases at 115. Laramie County, which includes Cheyenne, reported 105 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Fremont County reported the next highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 95. Statewide, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 11,186 on Sunday, or by 482 cases.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle