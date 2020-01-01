CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming’s death toll because of COVID-19 continues to rise. The state health department on Monday reported 26 more deaths due to the disease, setting a new daily record.

The previous daily record for an increase in the state’s death toll was 21, the total on Thursday.

The state’s death count lags behind when the deaths occurred, sometimes by a few weeks, because the state health department does not update its tally until it receives death certificates.

So far, November’s death toll is more than three times as high as the previous monthly record of 37 deaths set in October.

____

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune