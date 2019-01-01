LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming regulators plan to discuss in September an electric utility’s plan to close several coal-fired power plants in the West in the years ahead.

Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp also proposes to develop significant solar energy, wind power and battery storage facilities.

The retirement of coal-fired power is worrisome to many in Wyoming, the top coal-producing state. The Wyoming Public Service Commission launched an investigation into PacifiCorp’s long-term planning proposal in November and recently held a week-long hearing on it.

Wyoming Public Radio reports the investigation was the first of its kind in commission history, and it’s not clear if the commission has the authority to reject the plan.